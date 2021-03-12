Jacqueline Jeffus Wirta was born in Deport, Texas to parents Cleo Read Jeffus and Helen Evelyn Jeffus on Nov. 30, 1941, she passed away on March 4, 2021.
She spent her childhood growing up in Paris, Texas and graduated from Paris High School, where she met her husband Terry Wirta and they married on Aug. 14, 1959. Jacque and Terry had three sons and built a beautiful life over a 61-year marriage.
Jacque initially stayed at home to raise her family, then started a real estate career after her sons reached high school age and she was very successful due to her abilities to connect with her clients and deliver great results. Many of her clients became friends after working with her. She always had a penchant for antiques and ultimately started her own antiques business to pursue her passion.
Over the years, her family grew and she has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Wirta; her three sons, Patrick, Jeffery and David; and her brother, Jeff Jeffus.
Jacque was truly one of a kind, had an enduring spirit, a great sense of humor and always had the ability to make you feel special. Her unselfishness and generosity was unequaled. She was a great listener who always put others first and was passionate about spending time with her family and friends.
Jacque has always had a big place in her heart for animals in need and children with disabilities. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, St. Joseph's Indian School or Best Friends Animal Society in her memory.
A memorial service will be held in Deport, Texas (TBD).
