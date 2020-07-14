The story of a July 5 family remembrance in Paris made its way to Chicago on Monday as Chicago Tribune columnist Dahleen Glanton shared the Arthur family history.
To recap, descendants of the Arthur family met with descendants of the Hodges family on July 5 at the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial, where John H. Hodges’ great-great-granddaughter, Melinda Watters, apologized for her family’s role in the events that led to the lynching of Herman and Irving Arthur on July 6, 1920.
The lynching took place four days after the brothers were accused of fatally shooting John and his son William as they attempted to forcefully keep the Arthur family as sharecropper tenants. The brothers fled to Oklahoma, but were caught and returned to Paris. A mob broke into the jail, took the brothers to the county fairgrounds and set them ablaze. Their charred remains were then dragged through the city’s Black neighborhoods to terrorize the residents.
“This town, like many in America, has never come to terms with its racist past. It was easier to bury this defining moment in history than reconcile it by bringing it into the open,” Glanton wrote.
It’s a horrific moment in history most of Paris would undoubtedly prefer to keep buried, but it is part of Paris’ story and it is part of the city’s national reputation. “Racially troubled,” they call Paris. The community tends to sweep racial tensions under the rug, hoping they won’t resurface, yet incident after incident leaves the Black community questioning whether justice will ever be served in Paris.
The June 27 fight between an Anglo adult man who exited a Beshirs Construction truck and a Black teen at Blankinship Oil on North Main Street is another in a long line of such incidents. So far, the only arrest is that of a convicted felon who was a passerby who police said held the teen at gunpoint. Paris City Council on Monday opted to forgo giving further work to Beshirs Construction for the remainder of the company’s annual bid, but still no charges against the man.
No one has been held responsible for the dragging death of Brandon McClelland. There’s been no arrests in a quadruple murder that left four Black men dead. The sentencing of Shaquanda Cotton to years in a juvenile detention center for pushing a teacher’s aide while a white girl convicted of a more serious crime was sentenced by the same judge to probation is recalled. Lawsuits to get Paris businesses to abide by anti-discrimination laws also is in the recent past.
If we want the city’s racial tensions to ease, Paris must come to terms with its past. The Community Remembrance Coalition — Paris, Texas group aims to help us do that by fostering racial reconciliation, constructive dialogue and community remembrance. Learn more about the group at its Facebook page, and take the positive step of joining the conversation.
Klark Byrd
Log In
