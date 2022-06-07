Tresa Robertson Little was born on Feb. 19, 1937 in Garland, Texas and she returned home on May 19, 2022 in Missouri City, Texas.
Daughter and youngest of eight children, of Ernest Clifford and Eva Mae Weeks Robertson, Tresa loved family.
She married Don Wesley Little on July 4, 1954, at the age of 17. She and Don were married 67 years and had four children. Don survived her by 11 days.
All of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren survive her, Lari Little Florus, Wesley Scott Little, Robin Little Kennedy (Scott) and Edward Flint Little (Melissa); grandchildren, Michael Hager (Cheryl), Matthew Kennedy (Amanda), Caleb Little (Mirella), Rebekah Little, Rachel Fountain (Logan), Kaitlyn Little, Carson Little; great-grandchildren, Madison Hager, Morgan Hager, Aubrey Kennedy, William Fountain. Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Nancy Robertson; and sister-nieces, Kibbi Hoobler and Nikki Valle; as well as numerous other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Lula Sarah Rochester Brown Robertson; son-in-law, Anthony “Tony” Florus; five sisters, Velma Inez, Doris Irene, Oma Florene, Gladys Fern and Joy Lynn; and two brothers, John Louis and Donald O’Neal Robertson.
Having been raised in the Garland area, Tresa spent parts of her life in Greenville, Mexia, Tehuacana and finally Houston, where she lived since 1974.
She was a professional Property Manager and at times owned her own firm. She was a beautiful woman and impacted the lives of many as a Christian businesswoman, Church leader, and good friend. She spent an endless amount of time working and teaching at Bellaire Church of the Nazarene, hosting family and church meals, sharing her home and love with others. She had a knack for writing poetry and had a funny song for every occasion.
A memorial gathering will be planned for both Tresa and Don jointly in the weeks to come.
You can honor her life by showing kindness to the weak and sharing the love of Christ with others.
