Liberty National Bank recently recognized 10 employees for their years of service. The bank congratulates these individuals on their outstanding years of service and dedication. The employees who received service pins had a total of 195 years of service.
“Congratulations to our service award winners for nearly 200 years of combined employment,” said Chairman Carl T. Cecil. “On behalf of the board of directors, I thank all of you for your dedication and loyalty to the bank and our customers.”
A 10-year pin was awarded to Morgan Pridemore. Pridemore was hired in 2010 as a part-time teller at the Collegiate branch. Later that year she transferred to West Paris as a full time teller. In 2011 she moved to the Collegiate branch and in 2013 she was promoted to shift manager. In 2014 she accepted the loan secretary position at the branch. Pridemore became a real estate processor in 2016 and two years later she moved back to the branch as a mortgage loan originator. In 2020 she was promoted to assistant cashier.
Monja Smith was also presented with a 10-year pin. Smith was hired in 2010 as a full time teller at the Collegiate branch. She later transferred to the main bank teller department in 2011. Smith currently serves as a teller in the downtown drive in.
A 15-year pin was awarded to Donna Starks. Starks was hired in March of 2005 as a bookkeeping clerk. She served as a primary proof operator until she transferred back in the bookkeeping department.
Chace Holt was also presented with a 15-year pin. Holt was hired as a part-teller at the Super 1 Branch in 2005 and later transferred to the Collegiate branch. He accepted a full time position as the bank’s field man and technology assistant in 2008. Since 2012 he has been the bank’s primary IT support person.
A 20-year pin was awarded to Margaret Robins. Robins joined Liberty in 2000 as a bookkeeping clerk. In 2013 she transferred to the downtown teller department and in 2016 she was promoted to vault teller/new account rep at the Collegiate branch.
Russell Figgins was presented with a 20-year pin. Figgins began his career with Liberty in 2000 when Liberty purchased the Guaranty Federal Collegiate branch. He became the Collegiate branch manager in 2002 and named assistant cashier in 2003. He later transferred downtown as a consumer loan officer in 2003 and was promoted to assistant vice president in 2008. In 2016 Figgins was promoted to vice president.
A 20-year was awarded to Teresa Woodard. Woodard also became a part of the Liberty family in 2000 when Liberty purchased Guaranty Federal. She continued to serve as the branch manager until January of 2002 when she was elected assistant cashier and in March of 2002 she was promoted to loan officer. In 2003 she was named assistant vice president and in 2011 she was elected vice president.
Angie Bryan was presented with a 20-year pin. Bryan also began her career at Liberty in 2000 when Liberty purchased the Guaranty Federal Collegiate branch. She served as a new accounts/customer service representative until she transferred downtown as an operations assistant. In 2003 she was promoted to assistant cashier. She was promoted to assistant vice president in 2008 after being named as the bank’s human resource manager. In 2011 she was promoted to vice president and to senior vice president in 2019. In June 2019, she transferred to the Collegiate branch as the executive branch manager.
A 30-year pin was awarded to Carl Cecil. Cecil joined the bank as a vice president in 1990. He was named bank president in 2001. In 2020 he was elected as chairman of the board.
Jana Copeland was presented a 35-year pin. Copeland was hired as an internal auditor in 1985. In 2002 she was elected as vice president and began managing the operations area of the bank. In 2013 she was promoted to cashier and in 2016 she was promoted to senior vice president.
