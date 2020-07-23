The Paris-Lamar County Health District is reporting an additional seven Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total since testing began in March to 530. Of that, 334 cases are considered recovered and there have been 15 deaths, leaving a total of 165 active cases.
None of the seven cases were antigen or antibody test results, which are now being reported as part of a change in state and federal guidelines.
The seven confirmed cases include five women between the ages of 30 and 63 and two men, ages 45 and 60.
The case breakdown by age and gender includes:
- 0-9: 3 males, 6 female
- 10-19: 9 males, 18 female
- 20-29: 43 males, 72 females
- 30-39: 34 males, 57 females
- 40-49: 20 males, 55 females
- 50-59: 45 males, 47 females
- 60-69: 28 males, 35 females
- 70-79: 13 males, 26 females
- 80+: 7 males, 12 females
