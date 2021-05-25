This summer, North Lamar ISD will connect with children 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy, no cost summer meals through the Seamless Summer Program.
The Seamless Summer Program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture. For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.
“Our children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” North Lamar Food Services Director Diana McGregor said. “With nearly 2 million food insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are viral to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”
North Lamar will serve breakfast and lunch at Bailey Intermediate, located in town on the main campus, and Aaron Parker Elementary, in Powderly, June 5 through July 5. Meals will be served Monday through Thursday with breakfasts from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunches 11:30 a.m. to noon.
North Lamar is one of the nonprofit organizations partnering with TDA to serve meals across Texas. Families are encouraged to use these three tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:
Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator or visit SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map or Texas FOODTX or COMIDA to 877-877
Organizations partner with TDA to serve meals in areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Eligible sponsoring organizations include schools, faith-based groups, nonprofit summer camps, government agencies and other tax-exempt organizations. All meal sites must be sponsored by an organization that has a contract with TDA.
Summer meal sites help children succeed by providing the nourishment they need to return to school in the fall ready to thrive.
