Thurman Lee “Butch” Reavis Jr., 76, of the West Post Oak Community, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
The family has scheduled memorial services for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Powderly Church of God with the Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mr. Reavis, the son of Thurman Lee Reavis Sr. and Ruby Faye Brummett Reavis, was born Aug. 11, 1944, in Dallas, Texas.
He married Linda Bell Chaffin on Aug. 17, 1963. Together they reared three beautiful boys who became three wonderful men who are just like their dad in a million different ways. He shared with them his love of hunting, fishing and all things outdoors. He taught them to respect their elders, work harder than anyone else and to love their mama and their wives.
Butch was a wonderful man. He had the best sense of humor. He could tell a story or a tall tale like no other and could make up a song in an instant.
He had a nickname for everyone and loved his family with everything in him. He was kind to everyone, would help anyone who had a need and wouldn’t hesitate to come rescue you if you were afraid or had a snake in your house! He loved God and the U.S.A. He was as patriotic as they come. He had such a nurturing spirit whether it was feeding us, the birds or the flowers. He never left us without a hug and never hung up the phone without an “I love you.”
He was the best Dad, Grandpa, and lifelong love of Linda Bell.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Charles Robert Reavis and Gary Don Reavis; and sisters, Virginia Lee Reavis, Linda Rae Jones and Nina Faye Cason.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Linda Bell Chaffin Reavis; sons, Thurman Leroy Reavis and wife, Amy, Johnny Earl Reavis and wife, Beverly, and Jerry Wayne Reavis and wife, Kimberly; a brother, Eddie Reavis and wife Gladys; sisters, Donna Toon and husband, Randy, and Nancy Saldana; grandchildren, Colby Reavis, Colton Reavis, Maegan Gose, Kaitlin Baker, Bailey Robertson, Colton Walls, Tyler Reavis, Casey Reavis, Corbin Hines and Reece Reavis; great-grandchildren, Grady Baker, Hagan and Adalyn Gose, Mercy Reavis, and arriving soon, Stoney Robertson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Heaven gained a great one. We will miss him every single day until we see him again.
Flowers may be delivered to Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.