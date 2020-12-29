North Lamar High School, Stone Middle School and Aaron Parker Elementary have each been awarded a grant to enrich math and/or science instruction in the classroom.
“McCraw Oil Company and Kwik Chek Food Stores, Inc. are very excited to award your school with a check in the amount of $500 through the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Grant Program,” said Sherry Capehart of Kwik Chek Food Stores in a letter to each campus.
Due to Covid-19, the checks were mailed this year, rather than presented in person by a company representative.
Expressing her gratitude for the grant, Stone Principal Dee Hudson said, “We appreciate what it can do for our students here at Stone Middle School.”
The sentiment was echoed by North Lamar High School Principal Mark Keith and Parker Principal Kristin Hughes.
The grants are part of a program that supports schools in communities that are served by ExxonMobil sites. ExxonMobil has a long history of providing support to schools. Kwik Chek is happy to have the opportunity to invest in the future of their community to neighborhood schools.
