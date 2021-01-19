The Social Security Administration is warning of a potential Covid-19 scam that threatens suspension of benefits due to office closures.
According to Gail S. Ennis, the inspector general of Social Security, the fraudulent threat is being sent via letters, however, the Social Security Administration will not suspend or discontinue benefits because offices are closed to walk-in visitors.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general, scammers are attempting to gain personal information from Medicare beneficiaries by offering them Covid-19 tests in exchange.
“No government agency will contact people offering Covid-19-related grants or economic impact payments in exchange for personal financial information, an advance fee, or gift cards,” the Social Security Administration notice states.
From contact tracing scams to treatment claims, government imposter scams, and fraud related to economic impact payments, learn about all Covid-19-related fraud and scams at ftc.gov/coronavirus/resources, and report the scams at ftc.gov/complaint.
