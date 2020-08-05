Barbara Bailey Hall was born in Lamar County on July 20, 1941, to the parentage of the late Mr. Ennis Hicks and Mrs. Neva Smith, entering eternal rest on July 23, 2020.
She attended the Lamar County public schools, Baldwin Elementary and graduated from Gibbons High School in 1960 as the valedictorian of her class. She attended Overcomers Church of God In Christ.
After moving to Oakland, California, she was employed as a Supervisor for the United States Mint Factory in San Francisco until her retirement.
She was married to the Late Willie Hall.
She leaves to mourn, two children, Alvin Bailey and Nevita Bailey; and two grandchildren, Trishae Glinsey and Gabriel Bailey. She is also survived by her brother, James Hicks, of Muskogee, Oklahoma; and sisters, Mary Joyce Hicks, Mary Jane Hicks and Cleta Hicks of Paris, Texas.
Five brothers and one sister preceded her in death.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Aug. 7 at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Richmond, California.
