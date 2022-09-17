Sarah Ann Skidmore Eatherly, 88, passed away on Sept. 14, 2022.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery Pavilion with the Rev. Danny Moody officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Sarah was born in Seattle, Washington on Dec. 12, 1933, to Sam and Eugenia Skidmore. She married Freddie Eatherly on Nov. 11, 1949. Sarah graduated from East Lamar High School, Buchanan School of Nursing, and UT Tyler with a BSN degree.
She was the school nurse at Paris High School for 22 years and then earned her real estate license to work with Freddie at Texas Realty. She realized that she was not a salesperson and returned to the nursing field and to be a home health nurse with Magnolia Home Health.
Sarah’s competitive nature was seen from basketball in high school to volleyball as a young adult and then to water volleyball in her senior years. She loved to work in her yard, travel and shop.
She was an active member at First Baptist Church for 40 years and currently a member of East Paris Baptist Church. She was a member of Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers and School Employees Association.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years; a granddaughter, Jamie Eatherly; sister, Sue McCalman; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Fletcher and Dave McCalman.
Those surviving her are sons, Carey and wife, Barbara, Brad and wife, Stacy; grandsons, Ryan and wife, Whitney, Kyle and wife, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Sloane, Emalyn, Jake, Reid and Hallie; her sister, Barbara Fletcher; nieces, nephews and their families; and numerous Skidmore cousins and Eatherly in-laws.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made for Bibles to Gideons International. gideons.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the Eatherly family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
