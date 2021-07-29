Officers arrested Kasey Casper on an outstanding warrant for assault with bodily injury from 2020. She was found in the 700 block of Graham Street and taken into custody without incident.
Officers were working a vehicle burglary call in the 900 block of East Washington Street when another officer made contact with Oscar Head in the 1000 block of the street. Head was found to be in possession of property suspected to have been taken during the burglary. A subsequent warrant check revealed that Head was wanted on a parole violation. He was arrested for the warrant. Other charges are pending.
Police arrest man for intoxication in drive-thru lane
Officers responded to a security check with an individual passed out in the drive-thru window lane in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. Officers made contact with Michael Johnson. Subsequent testing and investigation led officers to believe he was intoxicated. He was arrested and taken into custody without incident.
Police investigating burglary
A burglary was reported in the 300 block of Shady Oak Lane. Suspects entered the residence and stole jewelry and collectible items. There were video cameras in the area and the investigation is ongoing.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 117 calls for service and made five arrests Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.