Nonprofit registration for the sixth annual East Texas Giving Day concludes at 5 p.m. March 31. Nonprofits based in or serving one of the 32-counties in the East Texas Communities Foundation service area are encouraged to register to be a part of the online fundraising event.
“Nonprofits have had to adapt to so much over the past year in response to the pandemic,” said Holly McFarlin, public relations director for East Texas Communities Foundation. “For over a year now, they have had to put off many traditional fundraising events like galas and luncheons. East Texas Giving Day takes place all online and provides a perfect fundraising opportunity for nonprofits because it allows a safe place for donors to come and feel that they are still part of a community wide event.”
Nonprofits wishing to participate in this year’s Giving Day can sign up online at www.EastTexasGivingDay.org.
“Each nonprofit that registers to participate pays a fee of $125,” McFarlin said. “ETCF does not receive any portion of the registration fee instead; we use the registration fee to help promote the event regionally.”
Once a nonprofit has submitted their registration, ETCF staff review the nonprofit’s status and verify that they are a 501(c)(3) public charity in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service. When a nonprofit is cleared to participate, they are encouraged to begin sharing the news with their current donors through social media outlets and other traditional means.
East Texas Giving Day will be April 27 from 6 a.m. until midnight. East Texas Giving Day is a crowd funding event that happens online at www.EastTexasGivingDay.org and is powered by East Texas Communities Foundation. The purpose of an area-wide Giving Day is to bring the region together on one day and as one community, enthusiastically raising money and awareness for East Texas nonprofits.
“Last year we had a donor refer to the online site as the ‘Amazon of giving,’” McFarlin said. “The platform is a one-stop shop for donors to go to, find the organizations they want to give to and check out using a single credit card transaction. The convenience it offers is very attractive to donors.”
Ongoing updates about the event will be posted on ETCF’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SimplifiedGiving and the foundation’s website www.etcf.org.
