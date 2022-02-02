Paris resident Corrine Ann Ray, 73, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
She was the devoted, loving and caring wife of Calvin Lee Ray and was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her three children and three grandchildren.
Corrine was born on Feb. 23, 1948, in Burlington, Vermont. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Mildred Powers of Connecticut.
She loved spending quality time with the family, reading, crafting and spending time with her husband. She most enjoyed her career as the director for women and children’s protective services of Wyoming that became her passion to help others as much as she could. In her early career, she taught children with disabilities. She later owned and operated the Yellow Rose scrapbook and craft store where she made many friends and memories. She will be missed by friends and family alike.
She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic church.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Gagnon; her siblings, Kathy Mitchell, Larry Shea, Harold Powers and Jimmy Powers.
She is survived by her husband, Calvin Ray; her son and spouse, John Gagnon and Joy Erben; her daughter, Heather Felsberg and her husband, Daryl Felsberg; her grandchildren, Ryan Pescaia, Garrick Felsberg and Zoe Felsberg; and her dog, Kiki. She is also survived by her siblings, Thomas Shea, Margaret Ziomek, Patrick Powers, Dennis Powers; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic church at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
