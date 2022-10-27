“Our community is united, but there’s still work to do,” outgoing Lamar County Chamber of Commerce chairman Jay Hodge said in opening remarks Tuesday night, Oct. 25. “If we are going to continue to grow and prosper, we have to be united and have a clear vision of who
Paris EDC Industry of the Year, the Paris Print Works staff.
Ashley Dotson Green was named chamber Ambassador of Year.
Members of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce leadership committee gobble tasty fajitas during Tuesday's annual celebration of the local business community.
Ashley Dotson Green, the 2022 Ambassador of the Year.
The Downtown Food Pantry as nonprofit agency of the year.
Cycle Works Paris was Small Business of the Year and owner Bradley Hilliard (right).
Vicki Ballard, the newly elected chair of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, speaks during the Tuesday, Oct. 25, annual gala at the Love Civic Center.
Angela Crawford was the Bobby and Imy Walters Award recipient.
With community unity as a central theme, the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 119th anniversary Tuesday as a packed Love Civic Center audience witnessed the transfer of leadership and honored this year’s award recipients.
“Our community is united, but there’s still work to do,” outgoing chairman Jay Hodge said in opening remarks. “If we are going to continue to grow and prosper, we have to be united and have a clear vision of who we want to be and how we want to get there.”
Hodge reviewed past Chamber accomplishments and touted the ongoing branding project supported by the Chamber, the City of Paris and Paris Economic Development Corp.
“All entities are working together on a branding project to improve tourism, better recruit industry jobs and to have a consistent message about who we are,” Hodge said. “Everyone seems to be in lockstep in making Paris and Lamar County a better place, and we are fortunate to have the best leadership ever in place. We are all in this together, and everyone is doing their part to make Paris and Lamar County prosper.”
Introduced by master of ceremonies Thomas McMonigle as exemplifying the unity theme every single day by treating everyone she meets with love, respect and support, incoming chairwoman Vicki Ballard expressed appreciation to the Chamber staff for being a “well-oiled machine” and challenged membership to continue “working together to build a healthy economy and improve the quality of life in our community.”
Ballard emphasized the importance of unity.
“Unity at the top has a way of filtering through the entire organization,” Ballard said. “Unity spreads. So much can divide us, but there are far more things that unite us.”
Using an Aesop’s Fable about how a single stick can easily be broken while a bundle of sticks can withstand great pressure, Ballard urged her audience to stand united.
“There is strength of unity and when we are united, we can face anything together,” she said. “Together we are achieving great things and we can make a difference. I am honored and blessed as Jay Hodge passes the gavel to me tonight to step into the shoes of those who have come before me and look forward to working with the entire chamber team to keep building on our many successes.”
Those receiving accolades at the ceremony included Ashley Dotson Green as Ambassador of the Year, the Downtown Food Pantry as nonprofit agency of the year, Angela Crawford as the Bobby and Imy Walters Award recipient, Paris Print Works as the Paris Economic Development Corp Industry of the Year, Cycle Works Paris as Small Business of the Year and Richard Drake as recipient of the Paris Proud Award.
