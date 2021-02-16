Paris police spoke with a complainant of a burglary of a residence in the 1800 block of Cedar Street at 4:57 p.m. Monday. It was reported that while the complainants were at work, the two daughters were home. One daughter said she heard a noise in the living area and when she investigated, she found two juvenile boys in the house.
The daughter told the suspects to leave and they left. The complainant later discovered that money was missing from their bedroom. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 126 calls for service and arrested one person Monday.
