Rita C. Thompson “Mimi”, age 73, passed away peacefully at her home in Blossom, TX on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, with four generations of family by her side. She was born on Aug. 16, 1949, in Hobbs, NM to Essie Ray Barnett and Nora E. Long. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jimmy Barnett, and sister, Ann Carter. For almost 30 years, she was manager at Paris Freight Sales in Paris, TX owned by Steve & Robert Crawford, whom she considered family. As a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, spending time with family and friends. Rita was a strong matriarch to her large family. She had a special ability to affect people in a kind and positive way. She is survived by her siblings, Tommy Barnett, Virginia Hill, Katy Ramsey; and husband, Bobby Smith, Varner Barnett and Ricky Barnett; her five children, Rhonda Hayes ( Reggie) of Round Rock, TX, Tommy Thompson (Carla) of Blossom, TX, Ronnie Thompson of Blossom, TX, Bubba Thompson (Herrin) of Sherman, TX and Wisey ”Starr” Dawson (Anthony) of Blossom, TX; her grandchildren, Billy Don Malone, Gary Malone, Wesley Malone, Ashley Cosgriff, Trenton Thompson, Darbie Thompson, Lola Thompson, Elizabeth Thompson, Jadin Thompson and Chloe Allen, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Rita touched, are invited to the Heritage Hall Paris 1009 W. Kaufman St. Paris, Tx. Sunday, Dec. 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. to remember and celebrate Rita’s life.
