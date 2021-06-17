JUNE 15 to JUNE 17
Paris Police Department
Freddy Wayne Hodges, 52: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Ervin Z. Holliman, 54: Interfere with an emergency call, criminal mischief, $100 to $750.
Chyenne Lee Gillespie, 25: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Anthony Abe Stanley, 44: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, resisting arrest/search/transport.
Misty Dawn Fulbright, 33: Judgment nisi/credit/debit card abuse/elderly (two counts), judgment nisi/fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, less than five items/elderly.
Neptali Dominguez Santos, 34: Aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Juan Sosa Cardenas, 40: Public intoxication, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false informations, judgment nisi/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
Cruz Montelongo-Achuz, 42: Public intoxication.
Lonny Brian Sheffield, 35: Motion to revoke/evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, motion to revoke/unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Tycheca Brown, 27: Bail jumping and failure to appear/felony, judgment nisi/accident involving injury.
