North Lamar High School students learn about medical career options
Norm Gilbert, Paris Junior College Surgery Technology coordinator; Kenda Waldroup, North Lamar High School Health Science instructor; Heather Unruh, PJC Radiology Technology coordinator; and Laura Fendley, PJC Radiology Clinical coordinator, spoke to North Lamar High School students who might be interested in a career in the medical field. The instructors gave students a few options to consider when entering the PJC Health Occupations program.

