Melvin Ruff Butler, 88, of the Glory Community, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Pavilion of Antioch Cemetery in Biardstown with Rev. Buddy Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends at the pavilion one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Butler, the son of Leonard and Russie Adams Butler, was born on Nov. 16, 1934, in Minter, TX. He married Ruth Casina Joyce Northrip on Feb. 18, 1964, in Clarksville, TX.
He worked for Strain Brothers for 30 years building roads and bridges across Texas before returning to Paris. Melvin then went to work for his brother, R. L. Butler, doing dozier work until his retirement.
His wife, Ruth, preceded him in death on Jan. 18, 2009, after building 45 years of family and memories. He was also preceded in death by 8 siblings, Sam Butler, Jack Butler, Harold Butler, Maeola Cluck, Ruby Fay Simmons, Ethleen Cross, Ray Butler, and Joyce Williams.
Survivors include two sons, Butch Butler, and wife, Margie Griffith of Paris and Mike Butler, and wife, Lisa of Glory; grandchildren, Jessie Spears, and wife, Charlie of Blossom, Dayna Davidson, and husband, Jarod of Longview, Brandon Butler, and wife, Lauren of Gladewater, Tiffany Nettles, Blake Nettles, and Brittany Nettles; great grandchildren, Austin Spears of Paris, Evie Spears of Blossom, Jeremiah and Ruth Ann Davidson of Longview, and two great grandchildren who will be arriving soon; three siblings, R. L. Butler, and wife, Liz of Biardstown, Kathleen Miller, and husband, Phillip of Clardy, and Dean Butler, and wife, Peggy of Clardy along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.