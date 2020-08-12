Gage Alan Crutchfield, 20, of Brookston, passed from this life suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Medical City of Plano.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Brad Crosswhite and the Rev. Wade White officiating. Burial will follow in Little Vine Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at the funeral home.
Gage was born in Houston, Texas on July 22, 2000, a son of Cory and Jessica Crutchfield.
He graduated from Chisum High School in 2019, where he was enthusiastically involved in the Ag Department. He showed cattle and exhibited welding projects for two years at the Houston Livestock Show. He proudly won a calf in one of the Houston calf scrambles, and also won the calf scramble at the livestock show in San Angelo. Gage loved to fish, ride four-wheelers, and was an avid hunter. Gage spent the summers working in his family’s concession business at the San Diego County Fair, the Orange County Fair, the Iowa State Fair, and the Nebraska State Fair.
He is survived by his mother, Jessica and fiancé, Jason Wunsch; step-father, Peter Friesen; siblings, Gueran Crutchfield, Jesslee Friesen, Rilan Jace Wunsch; grandparents, Donnie and Candy Crutchfield, Laverne Chastain; great-grandparents, Betty Mackin, Christine Crutchfield; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cory Alan Crutchfield; and great-grandparents, Vester Crutchfield and Bill Mackin.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Jeremy Crutchfield, Jessup Crutchfield, Radley Crutchfield, Gueran Crutchfield, Dawson Glass and Matt Preston. Honorary Pallbearer will be Stanley Crutchfield.
There is no earthly understanding of why Gage left this life at such a tender age, but we give thanks for his short life and have faith in a loving and compassionate God who knows beginning from end and is our Peace.
