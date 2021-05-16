Kareyn Hellmann has joined The Paris News as a full-time summer intern until Aug.13.
Hellmann has previously partnered with The Paris News as a freelance journalist, writing numerous types of news and human interest stories. For The Paris News, she will cover the cities of Deport and Reno as well as various community events and happenings.
A student at Texas Christian University, Hellmann is double majoring in strategic communications and chemistry with a minor in creative writing and honors. She will graduate in 2024. She also graduated with her associate degree in journalism from Paris Junior College in 2020. She plans to pursue a career as a public relations practitioner working on behalf of a STEM or pharmaceutical company.
She also enjoys writing and hopes to one day publish novels in the fantasy genre.
“I love journalism because it gives me an opportunity to interact with a wide breadth of people and experience numerous perspectives beyond my own,” Hellmann said. “From covering stories for The Salvation Army in Paris to listening in on Fannin County Commissioners’ Court meetings, I have learned a lot of valuable lessons that I will take with me in my future career.
“I am excited to work full time with The Paris News and the incredible people here for the summer.”
Before coming to The Paris News, Hellmann also worked as a research assistant at TCU and a writing tutor at PJC.
“I’m excited to have Kareyn join our team as an intern. She brings an excitement and enthusiasm for local community journalism, and I’m sure our readers will enjoy her coverage,” Managing Editor Klark Byrd said.
