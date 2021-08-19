AUG. 17 to AUG. 19
FD Assist EMS
Aug. 17
10:49 to 11:07 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
11:41 a.m., to 12:01 p.m., Lewis Lane.
2:04 to 2:18 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
5:11 to 5:53 p.m., 3700 U.S. Highway 82 E.
Aug. 18
12:59 to 2:03 p.m., FR 1503/CR 16100.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Aug. 17
6:46 to 7:08 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
Aug. 18
5:59 to 6:20 p.m., 3955 Lamar Ave.
9:13 to 9:52 p.m., 3558 NE Loop 286.
First Responder-Paris
Aug. 17
7:09 to 7:17 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
7:13 to 7:29 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
8 to 8:17 a.m., 2536 Bonham St.
8:22 to 8:30 a.m., 1340 N. Main St.
2:24 to 2:44 p.m., 600 4th St. SW.
5:02 to 5:20 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
6:01 to 6:16 p.m., 1055 16th St. NE.
8:29 to 8:44 p.m., 1060 Durango Drive.
9:58 to 10:17 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
10:09 to 10:29 p.m., 125 39th St. SE.
Aug. 18
5:10 to 5:26 a.m., 1230 Hearon St.
7:39 to 7:56 a.m., 2420 Clark Lane.
11:44 a.m. to 12:04 p.m., 366 Bonham St.
1:43 to 2:13 p.m., 4500 E. Welch Circle.
2:33 to 2:44 p.m., 903 Oak St.
8:47 to 9:01 p.m., 108 13th St. SE.
10:28 to 10:46 p.m., 2510 Ballard Drive.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Aug. 17
10:50 to 10:53 p.m., 2400 NE Loop 286.
4:03 to 4:14 p.m., 3235 NE Loop 286.
10:07 to 10:29 p.m., 1900 Lamar Ave.
Line DownTransformer Fire
Aug. 17
7:09 to 7:28 p.m., 2440 Simpson St.
Public Service
Aug. 17
3:48 to 4:02 p.m., 3800 SE Loop 286.
5:05 to 5:27 p.m., 275 S. Collegiate St.
8:40 to 9 p.m., 520 Clarksville St.
Aug. 18
11:55 a.m., to 12:08 p.m., 1850 Fitzhugh Ave.
