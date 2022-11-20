The Great American Smokeout started in New England in the 1970s and in the years since has spread throughout the rest of the nation.

The American Cancer Society now sponsors the Great American Smokeout nationwide on the third Thursday of November, this year November 17, to challenge smokers to give up cigarettes for at least 24 hours and hopefully to quit completely.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

