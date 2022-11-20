The Great American Smokeout started in New England in the 1970s and in the years since has spread throughout the rest of the nation.
The American Cancer Society now sponsors the Great American Smokeout nationwide on the third Thursday of November, this year November 17, to challenge smokers to give up cigarettes for at least 24 hours and hopefully to quit completely.
Clarksville honored the day at the downtown square with Lennox Health Resource Center bringing together various agencies to spread the quit smoking message.
“We are out here to get people to quit smoking,” said Tammy Lawing, of Lennox. “We are promoting quitting for better health for people, so they don’t end up on oxygen for the rest of their lives,”
“We are definitely here to encourage people to quit smoking to have a better quality of life in their later years,” said Melissa Cecil, the director of nursing at Focused Care.
C.J. Joseph, of CASA, said she was there to educate, one to support stopping smoking for better health, and two to let people know CASA has started parenting classes.
“We are here to let Red River residents know that we support the citizens of the county,” she said. “The curated parenting classes will promote better health and a better home life for all children.”
She added that CASA is also looking for volunteers for the court-appointed special advocate program.
“Today we are here for the Great American Smokeout to try to get people to stop smoking cold turkey,” said Danyelle Crawford, who is a utilization financial specialist with Community Healthcore in Clarksville.
Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing was on hand to lend her support to the cause.
“I thank Lennox Health Resources and all the health-care agencies for the great jobs they do in spreading the word that they care about your health,”
said Rushing. “If we can change the opinion of one person then the whole thing is worth it.”
All the groups handed out goodies and information to those driving by and stopping, and Lennox was handing out hot dogs and chips.
Additionally, some lucky folks won turkeys via the Quit Cold Turkey Drawing.
