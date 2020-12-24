The Red River County Clerk’s office will be closed until Jan. 5 due to an employee testing positive for Covid-19, according to the office’s Facebook page.
“Sorry for the inconvenience,” the post from Shawn Weemes’s office stated. “If anyone needs to get ahold of me, please call me at 903-272-0747.”
There are only four people in the office, Weemes said in an interview, and they will not be working remotely from home.
