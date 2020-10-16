Lessie Christine Guest, age 97, of Paris, Texas passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Paris, Texas.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at First Baptist Church, of Cooper, Texas. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m prior to the service. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Grove Hill Cemetery in Dallas, Texas, with Johnny Witherspoon officiating.
Pallbearers will be Scott Foster, Dan Douglas, Daryll Cooley, David Moses, Traye Moses and Terry Edwards.
Lessie was born on June 5, 1923 in Garland, Texas, to Rosalie “Fitzgerald” and James Monroe Stortnacy. She was married to Elmo Earl Cooley and C.O. Guest, they have both preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Shirley Foster and her husband, Lee, of Forney, Texas; sons, Kenneth Cooley and his wife, Mary Jo, of Duncanville, Texas, James “Tom” Cooley and wife, Samantha, of Paris, Texas; brother, James Shortnacy, of Midlothian, Texas, Bill Shortnacy and wife, Louann, of Gainesville, Texas, Dave Shortnacy and wife, Paula, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas; sister, Peggy Douglas, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Lessie worked in retail at a dress shop.
Online condolences may be made at deltafuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
