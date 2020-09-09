Obediah Green Brown, 85, of Paris entered eternal rest on Sept. 5, 2020 at
Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at New Birth Baptist Church. Interment will be in DFW National Cemetery. The Rev. Larry Dixon as eulogist and Bishop S.F. Evans as pastor. Service is under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Obediah was born on Oct. 14, 1934, in Grant, Oklahoma, to the late Douglas and Pauline Green.
She grew up in Grant, Oklahoma and attended school in Hugo, Oklahoma.
In 1955 she was united in holy matrimony to Vernel Brown, and to this union two sons and two daughters were born. She later moved to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where she worked in various jobs.
She retired from Oklahoma Medical Center as a dietitian. Upon retirement she liked to cook, sew, and work puzzle books. She was a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church.
Her memories will be cherished by sons, Connell Brown and Zeffery Brown; daughters, Costella Brown Young and Verlisher Brown Dixon (Larry); brother, Clayton Green of Topeka, Kansas. She had six grandchildren; and was very close to Yolanda Brown Cooper (Keithe), Kethenus Dixon (Felicia) and Demetrie Dixon. She also had a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. We would like to praise and thank her longtime provider Mrs. Felicia Dixon.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mrs. Arizola Fleming and Mrs. Mary Francis Mathiews; brother Fredrick D. Green.
Also, special thanks to HNB Home Healthcare.
Due to Covid-19, the family has requested that everyone in attendance wear masks.
