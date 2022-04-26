Donnie Lee Buzbee Whiteman, age 90, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at her residence.
Graveside services are scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Whiteman’s Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m., with services at 11 a.m., with Rick Olmsted officiating.
Donnie was born in Bagwell on Feb. 15, 1932 to Samuel M. and Anna Carroll Buzbee.
She began her education in Bagwell and graduated from Clarksville High School in 1950. Donnie was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ.
Donnie married W.D. “Bill” Whiteman in Sept. of 1950. She would remain his wife until his death in 2020. Together they raised six children.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, David, Euel, Ronald and Donald Buzbee; two sisters, Burnett Buzbee and Sybil Coffman.
Survivors include her sons, William “Bill” Whiteman Jr. and wife, Janell, of Greenville and Donald Wayne Whiteman, of Clarksville; her daughters, Martha Jean Whiteman and husband, Tony Moore, of Texarkana, Donna Olmsted and husband, Rick, of Flower Mound, Debbie Roraback and husband, Forrest, of Clarksville and Brenda Booth and husband, Steve, of Clarksville; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and two nieces.
The past 10 years, Donnie had a special family of caregivers who allowed her to stay at her home and enjoy the final years of her life. Her family would like to thank all the therapists, nurses and nurse aids from her home health services for their extra special care and encouragement. Also thanks to the precious ladies who “moved in” and became part of Donnie’s family.
