SEPT. 25 to SEPT. 29
Structure Fire/Alarm
Sept. 26
7:05 to 8:28 p.m.; 1229 Graham St.
Sept. 27
2:03 to 2:30 p.m.; 925 Clarksville St.
6:06 to 6:16 p.m.; 248 2nd St. SW.
Sept. 28
7:41 to 7:51 p.m.; 633 Stone Ave.
Sept. 29
12:18 to 12:28 a.m.; 633 Stone Ave.
First Responder
Sept. 25
10:11 to 10:19 a.m.; 425 E. Kaufman St.
10:55 to 11:26 a.m.; 2320 E. Price St.
Sept. 26
7:11 to 7:28 a.m.; 2524 Graham St.
9:28 to 9:52 a.m.; 2314 Bonham St.
1:28 to 1:52 p.m.; 346 25th St. SW.
3:08 to 3:27 p.m.; 3564 Lamar Ave.
Sept. 27
2:07 to 3:05 p.m.; 15000 Highway 82 W.
6:14 to 6:37 p.m.; 8600 Highway 271 N.
6:25 to 6:33 p.m.; 2151 Bonham St.
7:24 to 7:35 p.m.; 100 W. Neagle Ave.
Sept. 28
12:33 to 12:58 a.m.; 3165 Clark Lane.
7:41 to 7:48 a.m.; not available.
5:44 to 5:45 p.m.; 1444 N. Main St.
11:18 to 11:33 p.m.; 1110 36th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash w/ injury
Sept. 26
11:58 p.m. to 1:31 a.m.; 200 20th St. NE.
Rescue Person
Sept. 25
4 to 4:06 p.m.; Delta PR 278.
Public Service
Sept. 25
6:36 to 6:57 a.m.; 1700 Belmont St.
6:10 to 6:23 p.m.; 903 6th St. SE.
7:09 to 7:17 p.m.; 430 Shady Oaks Lane.
Sept. 26
2:44 to 2:56 a.m.; 2540 Bonham St.
11:18 to 11:29 p.m.; 940 Old Jefferson Road.
Sept. 27
8:55 to 9:10 a.m.; 210 Stone Ave.
7:19 to 7:33 p.m.; 144 21st St. SE.
Sept. 28
9: 52 to 10:49 a.m.; 2875 NE Loop 286.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Sept. 27
10:52 to 11:01 a.m.; 1500 Polk St.
