Paris, North Lamar, Detroit ISDs have discontinued remote learning through the rest of the week because of technical issues due to rolling blackouts, using a waiver given by the Texas Education Agency in light of severe weather.
Prairiland ISD announced remote learning will be canceled until further notice in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Clarksville, Chisum, Rivercrest and Honey Grove ISDs have yet to make announcements.
