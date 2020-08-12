Willie Thomas, 79, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Aug. 1, 2020 at T Boone Pickens Hospice Center of Dallas, Texas.
He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He loved to share the good news from the Bible with all those whom he met.
He was born on July 31, 1941, in Blossom, Texas, to the parents of the late Willie and Miama Dixon Thomas.
He married Velena “Dena” Lane on Aug. 3, 1959, and to this union, eight beautiful children were born.
He attended Gibbons School and Prairie View A&M University. He retired from PISD transportation.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dena; sons, Clinton and Clifton Thomas; brothers, Billy and Steve Thomas; and sisters, Tommie Anderson, Frances Bass, Rita Young and Elsie Pratt.
Loved ones who remain are sons, Kenneth Sims, Kevin (Katina), Rodney and Rodney Thomas, all of Paris, Tapfuma (Lois) Thomas, of Plano, Muriel Thomas and Rebecca (Tommy) Frazier, of Paris; brothers, Robert E. Thomas, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Clifford Thomas, of San Diego, California; sister, Gail Moore, of San Diego, California; 30 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
A memorial service has been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m., with Bro. Charles Brown in charge of the service. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no public service will be held.
