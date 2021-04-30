Susan Mitchell, 76, of Paris, passed away on April 27, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center. Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home is handling arrangements. There will be no services at this time.
Susan was born on Oct. 1, 1944 to Wayne and Harriet Beggs Mack, in Chicago, Illinois.
She married Bill Mitchell in 1983. She was a resident of Laurel Lane in Johnson Woods.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Mitchell; son, David Mitchell; daughter, Katherine Wright; grandson, Brian Wright.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Michael Bond.
