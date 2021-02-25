Lamar County Head Start classrooms are celebrating Black History Month by performing skits in their own classrooms on Wednesday and Friday throughout the month of February.
“We wanted to spread it out so that we could record each classroom and put it all together to make one show at the end of the month,” LCHS Director Eva Williams said.
Williams was in awe of the performances that the students have done so far.
“Some of the students have their poems memorized; now that is a lot for a 4- and 5-year-old. It is truly amazing to see the time and effort each child has put into this year’s performances,” she said.
Students in Gwendolyn Black’s class told stories about important influential African Americans like former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris and Dallas Cowboy Dak Prescott. They made a special tribute to Paris ISD Police Officer Robert Milton, who passed away earlier this year.
