Paris High School has three students chosen as High School Aerospace Scholars. Juniors Kadyn McDonald, Evelin Lopez and Brody Holleman were selected by NASA to participate in the 2021-22 High School Aerospace Scholars Program.
Through the assistance of PHS engineering and robotics teacher Jodi Andoe, the students completed an extensive application process.
Students from across Texas are nominated to participate by a state legislator through a competitive process.
The program is an interactive online learning experience that culminates in an all-expenses- paid, weeklong visit to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston during the summer. Scholars train for the mission during the school year by learning about the past, present and future of space exploration online. Students with the highest scores will be invited to put their training to use at NASA. Selected participants receive guidance from scientists and engineers to complete a hands-on design challenge and plan a mission to Mars. Both the online and onsite portions are free to participants.
Students complete interactive online lessons on NASA activities related to space exploration, Earth science, technology, mathematics, and aeronautics. Assignments include a variety of activities such as design challenges including 3D drawings, science and math quizzes, discussion posts and technology writings. Scholars participate in virtual chats with NASA engineers and scientists.
If selected, during the summer, scholars attend a six-day residential summer session at JSC where selected students work on team projects and attend briefings directed by NASA engineers and scientists. They participate in a hands-on design challenge and engineering activities to plan a mission to Mars and take tours of NASA facilities. Paris High School seniors Teddy Hubbard, Devin Folmar, and Damian Aguilar were chosen to complete the summer mentoring program this past July through a 5-day virtual experience.
