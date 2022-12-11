Maria Ivett Soto Arzola, 39, of Paris, Texas, went home to be with her father on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Raymundo Garcia as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. No formal Rosary or visitation has been set.
Ivett was born on March 21, 1983, in San Felipe, Guanajuato, Mexico. She was born to Manuel Arzola and Marta Soto.
Ivett was preceded in death by her grandmother, Hermelinda Soto; and sister, Diana Arzola.
Ivett is survived by her husband, Santiago Gonzalez; her son, Juan Gonzalez; and daughter, Sarina Gonzalez; several nieces and nephews; best friend and sister-in-love Brandy Guenther; and honorary grandpa, Tony Walters.
Pallbearers are Jorge Perez, Martin Cortes, Pascual Gonzalez, Jose Martinez, Arturo Gusman and Victor Gusman. Honorary pallbearers are Julian Mijares and Oscar Gonzalez.
Maria Ivett Soto Arzola, de 39 años, de Paris, Texas, se fue a casa para estar con su padre el martes 6 de diciembre de 2022.
Los servicios serna las 10 a.m. Lunes 12 de diciembre de 2022, en la Iglesia Nuestra Señora de la Victoria. Junto a la tumba a seguir en el cementerio Evergreen.
lvett naci el 21 de marzo de 1983 en San Felipe, Guanajuato, México. Ella era la hija de Manuel Arzola y Marta Soto.
Ivett fue precedida en muerte por su abuela Hermelinda Soto y su hermana Diana Arzola.
A Ivett le sobreviven su esposo Santiago Gonzalez, su hijo Juan Gonzalez, su hija Starla Gonzalez y su hija Sarina Gonzalez. Varias sobrinas y sobrinos. Mejor amiga y hermana enamorada Brandy Gunther y abuelo honorario Tony Walters.
Portadores del féretro Jorge Pérez, Martin Cortés, Pascual Gonzalez, José Martinez, Arturo Gusman y Victor Gusman. Portadores de honor Julian Mijares y Oscar Gonzalez.
