Phins Apparel will host the Inaugural Phins Fishing Classic in eight Southern states and will benefit over 240 United Ways, including the United Way of Lamar County.
“We are so excited about this Virtual Fishing Tournament and so appreciative of Phins Apparel for donating the net proceeds to local United Ways,” said Executive Director of the United Way of Lamar County Jenny Wilson. “We hope that we have a lot of anglers in Lamar County register for the Phins Fishing Classic so that the fundraiser is successful for us here locally!”
The Phins Fishing Classic, powered by the Fishing Chaos App, will be held remotely across an eight-state region for the first time. PFC will allow anglers in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas to fish in this event for leaderboard prizes and to ultimately benefit their local United Ways.
The PFC tournament will be open from April 9 to May 1, 2022.
All net proceeds from this event will be divided among the United Ways based on angler participation from their community.
Phins Apparel is a line of apparel that represents a coastal lifestyle based on comfort, color, and the outdoors. Comfort starts with the quality of the shirts we use, giving you the feel of your favorite shirt, you have had for years from the first time you put it on.
Shirts are designed to breathe and the colors reflect the species, area the fish lives and the selected garment color.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
