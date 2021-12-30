Gerald Ray Miller, 79, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Doug Holt officiating. The concluding service, with the Rev. Harvey Blackshear officiating, will be at Tigertown Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Miller, the son of Marvin and Lorene Y. Preston Miller, was born on May 23, 1942, in Howland, Texas.
Gerald graduated from Delmar High School, and then worked at Uarco for 17 years. He then began a career with the Paris Fire Department that spanned 21 years before his retirement.
He loved cars, swap meets, antique cars and especially his ’57 Chevy and his ’40 Chevrolet Pickup that he restored. Gerald had many hobbies and interests; collecting gasoline signs and memorabilia, deer hunting, mowing his yard, burning leaves, traveling and spending time at his family cabin where he enjoyed burning brush piles and shredding.
Gerald loved watching his granddaughters play sports, he loved playing games with his friends, and he was always a big teaser.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Steve Miller; a brother-in-law, Jim Missildine; and a nephew, Jason Miller.
Survivors include his wife, Latricia Blackshear Miller, whom he married on Dec. 7, 1963, building 58 years of family and memories; three children, Michelle Williams and husband, Allen, Michael Miller and wife, Sarah and Misty Ray; three grandchildren, Ashley Anderson and husband, Ben, Mallory Miller and fiancé, Stoney Johnson and Sydney Williams; two great-grandchildren, Julianna Anderson and Justin Anderson; siblings, Margaret Missildine, Nellie Wilkinson and husband, Edward and Joe Miller and wife, Brenda; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Miller and Brenda Grooms and husband, Ronnie; several cousins including, Larry Crabb, whom he thought of as a brother; a number of nieces and nephews; and a host of friends including his coffee shop buddies whom he had coffee with at Nancy’s Cafe.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ladies at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living for the love and special care they gave Gerald, and a special thank you to April and Cassidy with On Call Hospice for their compassionate care.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Tigertown Cemetery or to the Slade Baker Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Paris Fire Department.
Casket bearers will be Stoney Johnson, Ben Anderson, Brandon Grooms, Wade Julian, Drew Miller, Josh Hostetler, Brad Miller and W. H. Brumley. Honorary bearers will be D. C. Ford, Joe Miller, Larry Crabb, Larry Williams, Kenny Poole, Steve Ladd, Mike Head, Johnny Edwards and members of the Paris Fire Department.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
