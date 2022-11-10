Robert Farris, age 80, of Deport met his savior on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Paris, after his declining health over the past few years.
Funeral services for Robert will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church in Deport, Texas with L.C. Stout officiating. Internment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Deport. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home at 1929 Bonham St., Paris, Texas.
Robert Farris was born on March 23, 1942, in Blossom, Texas.
He Served in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1963. He also retired from Campbell Soup in Paris after 36 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Deport, Texas. He was also a member of the American Legion in Deport, Texas. Robert was known for his mechanical skills and operated a small engine, lawn mower and small motor repair service for a number of years.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy O' Neal; wife, Virginia Farris; daughter, Laveda Young.
He is survived by his son, Chad Farris and wife, Kim, of Paris, Texas; sister, Melba Elmore and husband, Jacky, of Paris, Texas; grandsons, Tyler Young, of Mesquite, Texas and Cameron Farris, of Paris, Texas; nephew, Shane O'Neal, of Paris, Texas.
