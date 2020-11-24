NOV. 20 to NOV. 23
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jerimie McDonald, 32: Failure to identify fugitive intent to give false name, violation of bond or protective order 2-plus times (x2).
Terrin Michelle Foster, 35: Theft of property.
Ricky Allen Sneddon, 20: Possession of a controlled substance (x2), theft of a firearm.
Valerie Ann Bueno, 37: Violation of parole.
Zarareniqua Tayanna-Mesha Wilson, 19: Judgment nisi/motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causing bodily injury.
Colby Chase Franks, 21: Bond surrender-possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Paris Police Department
Bennetta Ann Alford, 33: Expired operator license, failure to appear non-traffic.
Triston Michael Blackwell, 22: Driving while intoxicated, unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Brelan Nicole Brown-Ibarra, 22: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Earl Christopher, 40: Failure to display driver’s license (x3), failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear non-traffic (x3).
Erick Lamont Coleman, 43: Seat belt violation, failure to display driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear non-traffic.
Denetra Nicole Edwards, 37: Driving while intoxicated.
Quentin Lee Ewing, 36: Assault family or household member.
Colby Chase Franks, 21: Bond surrender warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia (x3), failure to display driver’s license (x2), failure to display license, failure to appear non-traffic.
Monique Niccole Johnson, 37: Expired motor vehicle registration, failure to appear non-traffic.
Leigh-Anne Awesome Lancaster, 29: Failure to identify fugitive intent to give false name, motion to adjudicate.
Daniel Moore Lester, 31: Unlicensed possession of a firearm, failure to identify fugitive (x2), criminal mischief.
Austin Lee Loyd, 28: Disorderly conduct.
Johnathan Curtis Maricle, 21: Possession of marijuana.
Reggie Lamont McCarty, 44: Public intoxication, public consumption, failure to identify, disorderly conduct.
Timmy Ray Pate, 57: Disorderly conduct.
Michael Patrick Rivard, 20: Failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to yield right of way, failure to appear non-traffic.
Crystal Smith, 40: MTR Probation.
Daniel Dakota Walker, 30: Public intoxication.
Andrew Dejuan White, 48: Disorderly conduct.
Texas Parks and Wildlife
Clinton Lee Posey, 31: Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (x2), possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.