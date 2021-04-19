Due to rain, the North Lamar Pantherettes softball game that was scheduled for Friday against Liberty-Eylau will be at 6 p.m. today. The hamburger supper and recognition of the senior players will take place tonight as well.
Seniors McKenzie Dickson, Jaycie Hall, Karsyn Iltis, Noel Rainey and Macy Richardson will be recognized and introduced at 5:45 p.m. before the first pitch.
The hamburger fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. For $10, Pantherette supporters will receive a hamburger, fries, dessert and drink with proceeds/donations benefitting the softball team. Burgers will be served until the end of the game. All are invited to come out and support the Pantherettes.
