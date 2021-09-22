Ronald Dale Smith, age 70, passed on from this life to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Sept. 16, in Ft Gibson, Oklahoma.
Ronald was born on Oct., 14, 1950 to Fred and Elva Lee Barnett Smith in Blossom, Texas.
He was preceded in death by both parents; eight brothers, Leon Smith, of Detroit, Kenneth Smith, Larry Smith, Cecil Smith, LC Smith, O'Dell Smith, Dennis Smith, Jacky Smith, all of Fulbright; and three sisters, Virginia Farris, of Deport, Joyce Harp, of Bagwell and Karen Sotelo, of Paris.
He is survived by one sister, Eva Lois Nowlin, of Waco; daughter, Nikki Hendricks and husband, Marcus, of Muskogee, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Collin Downs and wife, Nikki, of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, John Downs and wife, Shelby, of Muskogee, Oklahoma and Stormie Downs, of Muskogee, Oklahoma; five great-grandchildren, Drake, Jaxon, Tauriel, Willow and Jalyne.
Mr. Smith will be greatly missed, for we know life is never measured by how many years we live but by the kindly things we do and the happiness we give. Ronny loved coon huntin’, fishin’ growing a garden, playing the harmonica, watching football, boxing and spending time with his family.
Family viewing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept, 23 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas. The family will leave in procession at 9:45 a.m. from Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home for an 11 a.m. graveside service on Friday, Sept. 24 at Spring Hill Cemetery in Novice, Texas.
Online condolences may be sent to the Smith family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
