Minister Darrell Moreland, 53, of Paris passed away on Jan. 31, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Freedom Tabernacle Church of God In Christ, with Supt. Bruce Rollerson serving as eulogist and Pastor. Interment will be in Fairland Littlejohn Cemetery.
Maxey Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Condolences may be sent to maxeyfuneralhome.com
