Marilyn Jo Harvey, age 75, of Rockwall, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at her residence.
Marilyn was born on April 14, 1946, to William “W.O.” Owen and Elizabeth Sutton Caldwell.
Her parents; brother, Earl Caldwell; and two sisters, Juanita Whitaker and Vivian Sayler, all preceded her in death.
She was born and raised in Paris, Texas, where she met the love of her life, Dick Harvey, at the Paris Drag Strip. They were married on Jan. 10, 1966, and started their family in Arlington where they met their life-long friends, the Stockum and Thomas families.
From Arlington, Dick and Marilyn moved to Houston, then to Kemah, where they raised their children and had the time of their life sailing the waters of Galveston Bay. Years later, they relocated to Paris and then to Dallas, St. Louis, Poetry, back to Paris and then finally resting in Rockwall with their children and grandchildren.
While living in St. Louis, Marilyn became extremely involved in numerous whippet race organizations, racing, breeding and showing her beloved dogs. She often reflected on those days and all the friends that became her “family.”
She was a wonderful homemaker, cook and hostess and had a keen eye for interior design and fashion.
Graveside services are set for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Providence Cemetery in Paris, Texas, with the Rev. Duane Falk officiating. Burial is under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband, Dick Harvey, of Rockwall; her son, Damon Harvey, and wife, Spring, of Quinlan; her daughter, Monica Amick, and husband, Zack, of Rockwall; her sister, Faye Welch, of Paris; grandchildren, Derrick Ray, Thorn Ray, Blake Harvey, Elleott McKay and husband, Tyler, Marlow Amick and Maxwell Amick.
