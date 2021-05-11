MAY 9 to MAY 11
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jeremy Doyle Dancer, 39: Violation of parole.
Brandi Leona Ballard, 41: Possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Shelby DeJuan Doolittle, 33: Driving while license invalid, possession of marijuana, unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Johnny Glenn Smith Jr., 23: Burglary of a habitation, theft of property.
Joseph August Maye, 32: Possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest detention, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction.
Jackie Patterson, 29: Driving while license invalid.
Chelsee Sharee Doan, 26: Accident involving damage to vehicle.
Paris Police Department
Nicholas Tristian Corpus, 23: Speeding, no driver’s license.
Styles Johnson, 40: Driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana.
Austin Cole Rogers, 28: Possession of a controlled substance.
Scott William Young, 45: Criminal mischief.
Jayden Travis Herrick, 17: Assault causes bodily injury-family violence, assault causes bodily injury, injury child/elderly/disable with intent for bodily harm, evading arrest or detention.
Evan Daniel Lazar, 29: Deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm.
