Awilda Elizabeth McDaniel Karr

Awilda Elizabeth McDaniel was born in Dallas, Texas on Feb. 23, 1932, and went to be with her Lord on March 2, 2022 at the age of 90.
Awilda was the daughter of Lois Joseph McDaniel and Mary Virginia Hinman McDaniel, of Dallas,Texas.
She attended North Dallas High School where she was a member of the Thalian Club in 1947 and graduated from North Dallas High School in Jan. of 1949.
She married Duaine Omera Karr on March 18, 1949 at the City Temple Presbyterian Church, of Dallas. The couple had two children, Kathleen and Mark Karr. On Jan. 1, 1961 the family moved from Dallas to 614 Worcester Way in Richardson, Texas.
Shortly after their marriage the couple joined the Skillman Avenue Church of Christ in Dallas. Awilda was a member of the Waterview Church of Christ in Richardson at the time of death.
Awilda was preceded in death by husband, Duaine Karr on Jan. 18, 1984; father, Lois Joseph McDaniel on Nov. 2, 1976; and mother, Mary Virginia Hinman Lancaster on July 12, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Thomas Bass, of Paris, Texas on March 3, 2021.
She is survived by her half-brother, Joseph McDaniel Jr., of Houston; daughter, Kathleen Bass, of Paris, Texas; son, Mark Karr and daughter-in-law, Janet Duncan Karr, of Richardson; five grandchildren, Cassandra, Crystal, Jennifer, Jeff and Joey. Also survived by five great-grandchildren, Desarae, Hannah, Penny, Adam and Maggy.
