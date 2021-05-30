It’s time for the return of the rubber turtles.
The annual Johnny Stallings Memorial Great Paris Turtle Float, a benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley, is set for 10 a.m. June 5 at the Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
The Great Turtle Float honors John Mark Stallings, the late son of famed football coach Gene Stallings. John Mark was born with Down syndrome, and he became a well-known figure along the sidelines of Alabama football games when his father was the head coach there.
Boys & Girls Club executive director Jason Macchia has said of previous turtle races that the event raises about 10% of the organization’s annual budget, and “it’s really what keeps a number of our programs going.” Usually, the goal is to raise about $50,000.
Money made through the fundraiser will go toward the day-to-day operations of the club, which provides local children with after-school programs and activities.
Each year, the local organization races approximately 5,000 rubber turtles through the trench in front of Love Civic Center, and people may sponsor turtles to support the nonprofit. The race takes all of about two or three minutes, but crowds gather and children run with the turtles to the end. The first three turtles to the end win, and after the race, 10 lucky turtles are selected for a quick pick prize of $50 each. The first place prize is $3,000 while second place nets $2,000 and third place gets $1,000.
“Win or not, you know that you have supported a positive place for youth,” organizers said.
The cost to sponsor a single turtle is $10, while a “herd” of turtles — comprised of 11 turtles — is $100. A donation of $500 will get 55 turtles while $1,000 gets 110 turtles.
People may sign up to sponsor turtles the day of the event, but early buys are welcome at bit.ly/34sh9do.
