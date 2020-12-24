Toni M. Cowley met her Jesus Christ face-to-face on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, when two angels came to accompany her to Heaven, after three and one half years of a very courageous fight with cancer.
As she desired, cremation will be under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. A memorial service has not yet been scheduled.
On June 30, 1959, Toni Marie Barber was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital, 25 minutes after her twin sister, Teri Ann. Proud parents were Ann McEwin Barber and Billy H. Barber of Paris.
Toni later met and married Monte Cowley, of Paris. During their many happy years of marriage, she worked at Kroger Meat Market. They both had a soft spot for dogs and cats and couldn’t turn any away. Toni had 10 cats at home at the time of her death.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Monte, in 2015; and her father, Billy H. Barber, in 2008.
Survivors include her twin sister, Teri; her mother, Ann; step-daughter, Stephanie Oubre and husband, Blake; step-grandchildren, Dakota, Carson and Callie Click and Sophia Oubre; cousins, Stephen Bush, Stacy Bush Veith, Stanley Burks, Randy Burks, Sue O’Neal Jackson, Carla O’Neal Coker and Lisa O’Neal Drinnon.
There were many friends, with Terri Hudgens Hobbs, Brenda Childers and Cathy Jones that were considered special, who were always there to help. And especially to next-door neighbors, Cade, Brittany, Harper, Lincoln and Pepper Oats for their help, happiness and cupcakes provided, we will always be thankful.
Toni received wonderful care from Mays Home Health, On Call Home Health and Hospice, Dr. Troutt and Dr. Cochran. We will be forever grateful.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Lamar County Humane Association, P. O. Box 8, Paris, TX 75461.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.