William Don Holt Sr., of Meadowlakes, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the age of 88.
After several months of declining health, Don died peacefully with his loving family by his side.
Don was born in Paris, Texas on June 5, 1932. He graduated from East Texas State College (which is now Texas A&M at Commerce) with a degree in commercial art and advertising.
Don married his beautiful wife, Dorothy Ann Oakes on Aug. 18, 1953, just before Don entered the United States Air Force as a Second Lieutenant. Don is a decorated Vietnam War Veteran.
Don is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ann Oakes; and two children and their spouses; two granddaughters and their spouses; one grandson and his spouse; three great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons.
