Ora Lee Henderson, 86, of Paris entered eternal rest on June 1, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday in Maxey Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 in Lamar Ave Church of Christ. The Rev. Arthur Jefferson will serve as eulogist and Minister Randy Johns, pastor. Interment will be held in Restlawn Garden Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to maxeyfuneralhome.com.
