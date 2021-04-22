Funeral services for, 73 year old, Ms. Laura J. Nickerson, of Euless, Texas, formerly of Clarksville, Texas, is set for Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church St., Clarksville, Texas.
Public viewing will be on Friday, April 23, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Citizens Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
Please wear a mask for your protection.
